These Guys Just Racked Up A $129,000 Fare On The Longest And Most Expensive Taxi Ride In History

If you think your rush hour taxi commute is bad, think again.Johno Ellison, Paul Archer, and Leigh Purnell, three college friends from Birmingham’s Aston University, just completed a 15-month journey around the world that helped them break the record for the most expensive and the longest taxi cab ride in history, according to The Daily Mail.



The friends traveled in their cab, Hannah, across four continents and 50 countries, also breaking the record for reaching the highest point ever reached by a taxi when arriving at Mount Everest’s base camp. Total cab fare on the meter: $129,000. Total distance: 43,000 miles.

Along the way, Ellison, Archer, and Purnell all had to dig Hannah out from a mudslide and a snow drift, evade kidnapping in Pakistan, and face arrest in Moscow.

The idea for the journey dawned on the trio when they caught a cab home one night. They decided to embark on the trip and raised proceeds, mostly from corporate sponsorships, for the British Red Cross. And while they did pick up a few fares along the way, those folks weren’t charged.

