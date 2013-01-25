20 Breathtaking Pictures From The US Air Force

The F-16 Fighting Falcon

Photo: via Wikimedia Commons

Servicemembers in the U.S. Air Force do more than just fly planes.



Sure, they have a variety of them that you may have seen — the F-22 Raptor, the F-16, or the C-17 Globemaster.

But there are plenty of other things happening in the youngest military branch that you may not have known.

We looked back at some of the coolest photographs from the U.S. Air Force in 2012 that show a little bit of everything.

