Around 13.5 Million People Watched The 'Lost' Series Finale Last Night

The Nielsen ratings are in, and it looks like the “Lost” series finale took in an average of 13.5 million viewers last night.



That’s fine, but it’s also far below the number who used to watch the show.

TV by the Numbers has the stats on the first two hours of the two-and-a-half hour show.

“Lost” led the 9-11 p.m. time slot ahead of competing series finales “Celebrity Apprentice,” “The Simpsons” and “Family Guy.”

It peaked at 9-9:30 with 13,094,000 total viewers, which topped the two-hour season 6 premier of 12,090,000 viewers. (Remember that the most-watched episodes of “Lost” during seasons 1 and 2 back in 2005 were pulling in between 20 million and 23 million viewers.)

And now, we can all finally get on with our lives!

Chart below courtesy TV by the Numbers:

