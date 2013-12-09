Adventurer Who Inspired James Franco Movie '127 Hours' Arrested For Domestic Violence

AP Photo/Evan Agostini Author and subject of the film Aron Ralston attends the ‘127 Hours’ film premiere at Chelsea Clearview Cinema on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2010 in New York.

DENVER (AP) — Aron Ralston, who cut off his forearm to free himself after becoming trapped by a dislodged boulder in a Utah canyon, has been arrested in Denver for domestic violence.

The 38-year-old was booked into the Downtown Detention Center on Sunday on charges of assault and wrongs to minors. Police spokeswoman Raquel Lopez tells The Associated Press she can’t release any details until she speaks with a domestic violence detective.

Ralston was hiking in 2003 when he became trapped by a boulder and was forced to cut off his own arm to free himself. He went on to detail his struggles in a book, and his story was later adapted into the movie “127 Hours.”

Booking documents don’t indicate if Ralston has an attorney. He’s scheduled to appear in court Monday.

