American Striker Scores A Goal With Some Ridiculous Dribbling Skills In Holland

Aron Jóhannsson, a 23-year-old forward who plays for AZ Alkmaar in the Dutch Eredivisie, is the hottest American striker in the world right now.

He has 16 goals in 25 league games this season. He scored twice in AZ’s latest win, a 4-0 drubbing of SC Heracles.

On his second goal, he eluded two defenders with some fancy footwork, faked out the goalie, and tapped it into the back of the net.

With Jozy Altidore struggling to find playing time at Sunderland, Johannsson could play a key role at the World Cup. Great dribbling (via The Big Lead):



Aron Johannsson2 by goalsandmore

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.