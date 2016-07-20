Yankees pitcher Aroldis Chapman had a great nonchalant response after throwing the second fastest pitch in baseball history

New York Yankees pitcher Aroldis Chapman set the baseball world ablaze Monday night during the Yankees’ 2-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

Though Chapman’s stats in his one inning of relief work may not look impressive, the 28-year-old lefty threw the fastest pitch all year, hitting 105 miles per hour, the second fastest in MLB history.





Chapman also owns the fastest pitch in baseball history, when he hit 105.1 mph in 2010.

In total, according to ESPN, five of Chapman’s 18 pitches clocked in at over 104 mph.

Afterward, Chapman was far from boastful about his big night — in fact, he didn’t seem to care all that much. When asked about his superhuman velocity, Chapman simply said, “I felt fine. I felt normal, just a little more loose, I guess. But not unlike any other day.”

All in a day’s work, evidently.

Others, however, had to pick their jaws up from the floor.

Yankees manager Joe Girardi said, “I duck down one step in the dugout when he is throwing. His arm is so quick. I don’t know if I have seen an arm that quick.”

Yankees reliever Andrew Miller said, “I don’t think anybody else comes even close. So I think he’s just such an outlier and I’m glad he’s on our team.”

And Orioles starter Kevin Gausman simply added, “The guy’s a freak.”

Check out Chapman’s pitches below:

Your browser does not support iframes.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.