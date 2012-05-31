Police Found A Woman Tied Up In The Hotel Room Of A Cincinnati Reds Pitcher After An Alleged Robbery

Photo: connect.in.com

Pittsburgh police officers were dispatched to a downtown hotel late Tuesday night after receiving calls about a woman screaming for help, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (via Hardball Talk).The woman was found with her hands bound by cloth napkins in Cincinnati Reds pitcher Aroldis Chapman’s room.



The unidentified woman told officers a man pretending to be hotel maintenance came in earlier in the evening, tied her up, and stole jewelry, clothing, a computer, credit cards and other forms of identification.

Chapman was not present because the Reds were playing the Pittsburgh Pirates at the time.

There is no more information about the woman except for a police report stating she is from Maryland and a “hotel guest of a male who attended the Pirates baseball game and who was not present at the time of the incident.”

