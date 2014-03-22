Reds Pitcher Takes Unreal Photo Of The Staples In His Head After Getting Hit With A Line Drive

Cincinnati Reds pitcher got stretchered off the field on Wednesday night after getting hit in the face with a line drive.
He’s going to be ok, but he needed surgery to repair a fracture bone above his left eye. A titanium plate was inserted to stabilise the bone.
Today he took an Instagram photo of his post-surgery head.
It’s gruesome. Holy staples:
