Aroldis Chapman's fastball is unmatched in Major League Baseball

On Monday, the Chicago Cubs traded for New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman. More specifically, the Cubs traded for the lightning bolt that dangles from Chapman’s left shoulder.

Last week, Chapman once again reached 105 mph with one of his electric fastballs. But the speed of his pitches goes beyond that. According to ESPN, since 2010, Chapman has thrown 1,513 pitches at 100 mph or faster. That is more than the next 18 pitchers, combined.

We truly get a sense of just how special Chapman’s arm is in this graph. While there are a number of pitchers who have fastballs that average 97-98 mph, Chapman is in a class by himself, averaging more than 100 mph on his main pitch.

