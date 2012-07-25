Mariners Pitcher Felix Hernandez Broke A-Rod's Hand With A Pitch Last Night

In the 8th inning of the Yankees-Mariners game last night, Felix Hernandez’s pitch hit Alex Rodriguez and broke his hand, according to the New York Daily News.



A-Rod’s fifth metacarpal, has a “non-displaced fracture” and he is expected to be out until September. Before A-Rod, Derek Jeter and Ichiro Suzuki were also hit with pitches.

Here’s the video, A-Rod looks like he’s in serious pain:

