This Famous Hollywood Producer Was Also An Israeli Arms Dealer

A new biography about producer Arnon Milcher says that before he created hits like Pretty Woman and Fight Club, the Hollywood mogul was busy aiding Israel’s nuclear program.According to The Envoy,



Arnon Milchan, who was born in then-British mandate Palestine in 1944, worked in his family’s Israeli chemicals business before starting a Hollywood production company, New Regency Films…

But for much of his life, Milchan has had a second clandestine career as an arms dealer assisting Israel’s intelligence services, Yossi Melman reports today in the Israeli daily Haaretz: Milchan was a longtime weapons dealer and Israeli intelligence agent who purchased equipment for the alleged Israeli nuclear program, a new biography –[“Confidential: The Life of Secret Agent Turned Hollywood Tycoon Arnon Milchan”] — claims. […]

These claims have been made before, but this is the first time they’ve been confirmed. Apparently Milchan was recruited in the 1960s to setup secret bank accounts to fund the Dimona nuclear plant.

He was almost busted in th 1980s sending nuclear triggers from a California firm to Israel for use in their missiles, but after a two year investigation — the Reagan administration dropped the charges.

The branch of Israeli intelligence that handled Milchan was shuttered in 1986 following accusations it had recruited naval researcher Jonathan Pollard to spy for Israel against the U.S.

