Bail Out California, Or They're Going To Kill Dogs

Geez, and we thought that cutting education funding was the easiest way to play on people’s emotions



But Arnold is taking it one step further in California:

NBC Los Angeles: The Hayden Bill, enacted 11 years ago, requires that California shelters provide care to animals for at least six days before euthanizing them. According to a report by the Legislative Analyst’s Office, the state could save $23 million by slashing that mandate in half.

The cost of recovery for each animal adopted is typically paid for via fees, but the LAO claims that keeping these animals alive a few extra days does nothing for their long-term.

Give us a bailout, Obama, or the puppy gets fried with laser beams.

