Here Are This Week's Top 10 Media Winners And Losers

The news kept coming this week.
Arnold Schwarzenegger started it, Katie Couric finished it, and plenty happened in between.
We had upfronts and old white men, captured journos and botoxed children.
There was Jude Law and Robert Redford, Elizabeth Spiers and Donald Trump.
And Tina Brown. Always more Tina Brown.
The Newsweek editrix is bringing the publication back from the brink. Advertisers love the new look and the content, and they are returning to the book in droves. Who knows if it will last, but the first quarter of her tenure is impressive.
Despite the reservations of some, the world tweeted, Facebook liked, and hashtagged a journalist to safety.
Elsewhere, the merry pranksters at Reddit were busy gaming a Fox News poll about the Jon Stewart-Bill O'Reilly faceoff.
Somewhere, Malcolm Gladwell cringed.
In a week of upfronts, the Peacock's offering look the strongest.
Donald Trump. Brian Williams. Playboy bunnies.
Yeah, we're buying.
The CBS Evening News anchor signed off after five up and down years. Although Couric started off on rocky ground and struggled for ratings throughout her tenure, she had some great moments as the first woman to host a solo nightly news broadcast.
If you're reading this, it means the world did not end and Judgment Day did not arrive.
As Marv Alberts would say, 'yessssssssssssssssssss.'
First, Aaron Sorkin revealed he did not really know much about the world wide web. Then, New York Times executive editor Bill Keller got into the act, complaining that Twitter is making us dumber.
The GOP hopeful has seen his prospects for winning the nomination go south. There was something about jewelry and a disastrous appearance on Meet The Press.
Now, it seems that everyone hates Newt.
Miss Li was just trying to get married.
Her would-be husband ran off with another woman moments before they were going to tie the knot. In response, Li climbed out on a window ledge -- while still wearing her gown -- before she was rescued by a local official.
