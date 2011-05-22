Here Are This Week's Top 10 Media Winners And Losers

Noah Davis
Arnold

The news kept coming this week.

Arnold Schwarzenegger started it, Katie Couric finished it, and plenty happened in between.

We had upfronts and old white men, captured journos and botoxed children.

There was Jude Law and Robert Redford, Elizabeth Spiers and Donald Trump.

And Tina Brown. Always more Tina Brown.

Tina Brown

The Newsweek editrix is bringing the publication back from the brink. Advertisers love the new look and the content, and they are returning to the book in droves. Who knows if it will last, but the first quarter of her tenure is impressive.

Social media

Despite the reservations of some, the world tweeted, Facebook liked, and hashtagged a journalist to safety.

Elsewhere, the merry pranksters at Reddit were busy gaming a Fox News poll about the Jon Stewart-Bill O'Reilly faceoff.

Somewhere, Malcolm Gladwell cringed.

NBC

In a week of upfronts, the Peacock's offering look the strongest.

Donald Trump. Brian Williams. Playboy bunnies.

Yeah, we're buying.

Katie Couric

The CBS Evening News anchor signed off after five up and down years. Although Couric started off on rocky ground and struggled for ratings throughout her tenure, she had some great moments as the first woman to host a solo nightly news broadcast.

Humanity

If you're reading this, it means the world did not end and Judgment Day did not arrive.

As Marv Alberts would say, 'yessssssssssssssssssss.'

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Not a good week for the former California governor. In fact, we could fill the entire loser list with items about Arnold.

We won't. But we could.

Old white men who don't understand the internet

First, Aaron Sorkin revealed he did not really know much about the world wide web. Then, New York Times executive editor Bill Keller got into the act, complaining that Twitter is making us dumber.

Newt Gingrich

The GOP hopeful has seen his prospects for winning the nomination go south. There was something about jewelry and a disastrous appearance on Meet The Press.

Now, it seems that everyone hates Newt.

Botox mum

Yeah, she was lying.

Jilted brides

Miss Li was just trying to get married.

Her would-be husband ran off with another woman moments before they were going to tie the knot. In response, Li climbed out on a window ledge -- while still wearing her gown -- before she was rescued by a local official.

Want more about Arnold?

Here Are 10 Powerful People Who Had A Love Child Without Totally Imploding >>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.