Arnold Schwarzenegger Now Has His Own Policy Think Tank At USC

Photo: AP via kpic.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger, the former governor of California and world champion body-builder, is back on the scene.The “Governator” has inaugurated a policy think tank, the USC Schwarzenegger Institute for State and Global Policy, at the University of Southern California, and is hosting the Institute’s first symposium Monday, the Associated Press reported.



The conference will host big names from politics and Hollywood like Senator John McCain and director James Cameron, and tackle the topic of how politicians can learn from the entertainment business — classic Arnold.

“Hollywood and our entertainment industry has solved many, many great, great problems and has been very talented with technology and bringing entertainment all over the world,” Schwarzenegger told the Los Angeles Times by telephone. “The same brains, if utilized, can actually solve other problems as well.”

Schwarzenegger is staging quite the comeback: along with the new Institute (to which he committed $20 million in funding), he also has a new book coming out next month, as well as a couple movies in the post-production phases, according to the LA Times.

The actor-politician said the Institute, located at USC’s Price School of Public Policy, will focus on finding “bipartisan solutions to environmental problems, economic policy, political reform and other issues,” he told the Times.

Schwarzenegger, with his institute’s opening, will be named the Downey Professor of State and Global Policy.

