Arnold Schwarzenegger Worked Undercover At A Gym And People Didn't Realise It Was Him

Kirsten Acuna
You probably wouldn’t expect to see Arnold Schwarzenegger at the gym while you’re working out, but that’s just what happened.

The “Terminator” actor went undercover to promote fitness at a Gold’s Gym in Venice, Calif. as a general manager. He’s currently raising awareness for After-School All-Star, a charity which provides kids with free after-school programs, through a partnership with fundraising site Omaze.

Most people didn’t realise they were being giving tips by the famous actor who was going by the name Howard.

You could tell a few people caught on to the actor toward the end of the video. After all, he wasn’t wearing much of a disguise — just a wig and mustache.

Schwarzenegger shared the video on Reddit yesterday. It already has more than 1 million views.

For more on the charity and to win a ride in a tank with Schwarzenegger, you can head here.

