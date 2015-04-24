Arnold Schwarzenegger wants to do a 'Twins' sequel with Eddie Murphy

Robin Marchant/Getty Arnold Schwarzenegger on the red carpet of the world premiere of ‘Maggie’ at the Tribeca Film Festival.

The new Arnold Schwarzenegger zombie drama “Maggie” had its world premiereWednesday night the Tribeca Film Festival.

The film was a departure for Schwarzenegger, and lovers of zombie movies, as director Henry Hobson focused on the somber relationship between a father (Schwarzenegger) and daughter (Abigail Breslin) in the final weeks before she turns into a zombie after being bit.

Following the screening, Schwarzenegger, Hobson, and actress Joely Richardson took the stage for a brief Q&A.

Schwarzenegger discussed what’s next on his plate: There’s the upcoming Terminator film, “Terminator Genisys” (opening July 1), and he’s also hoping to do another film in the “Conan the Barbarian” franchise. And then the 67-year-old star dropped this bomb:

“I’m doing a sequel to ‘Twins’ called ‘Triplets’ with Eddie Murphy.”

That certainly grabbed the attention of the audience.

But digging deeper, it sounds like the project has been in the works for a while.

“I have been trying to do it for 10 years,” Schwarzenegger said while doing press for his film “The Last Stand” in 2013.

In “Twins,” Julius (Schwarzenegger) and Vincent (Danny DeVito) are fraternal twins from the result of a secret experiment carried out by the government to create the perfect child. In “Triplets,” the plot will revolve around Julius and Vincent discovering they have another brother from the experiment. That brother will be played by Eddie Murphy.

According to the “Triplets” IMDb page, “Twins” director, Ivan Reitman, will return to direct the sequel. Devito is also signed on to return, but there’s no word yet of a start date on production.

“Twins” was number one at the box office when it opened in the winter of 1988, and had a whopping worldwide gross of $US217 million.

