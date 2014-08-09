STALLONE: Schwarzenegger Tricked Me Into Starring In 'Stop! Or My Mum Will Shoot'

Upon its debut in 1992, Roger Ebert called “Stop or my Mum Will Shoot” “so dimwitted, so utterly lacking in even the smallest morsel of redeeming value, that you stare at the screen in stunned disbelief.”

The film took home less than $US30 million at the U.S. box office. It currently has a 4% rating on Rotten Tomatoes

And it’s all Arnold Schwarzenegger’s fault.

In a hilarious anecdote picked up by Page Six, Stallone, whose Expendables 3 drops next week, told journalist Sandro Monetti at the film’s UK premier how he ended up starring opposite Golden Girl Estelle Getty in a bizarre buddy-cop movie.

“I heard Arnold wanted to do that movie and after hearing that, I said I wanted to do it. He tricked me! He’s always been clever.”

As background, Stallone explained, his rivalry with Schwarzenegger had grown so intense during the ’80’s-’90s action film heyday that they couldn’t stand the sight of one another.

“Did you ever have someone you wanted to strangle every day? It got to the point where we stopped talking to each other and couldn’t be in the same room.”

For the masochists among you, here is the trailer for SOMMWS:

