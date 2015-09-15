Arnold Schwarzenegger to replace Donald Trump on 'Celebrity Apprentice'

Arnold Schwarzenegger is taking over the firing over at “Celebrity Apprentice.”

The former California governor and movie star will replace Donald Trump when the reality show returns in the 2016-2017 season, according to an NBC press release on Monday.

“We are thrilled to be opening a powerful new chapter in the story of the ‘Apprentice’ franchise,” said Paul Telegdy, President, Alternative and Late Night Programming, NBC Entertainment.

He continued, “Arnold Schwarzenegger is the epitome of a global brand in entertainment and business, and his accomplishments in the political arena speak for themselves. It was Arnold’s personal passion for the format that Mark Burnett and Donald Trump built over the last decade, as well as his fresh take on how to take it to new heights for today’s audiences, that made him the man to hire. ‘The Celebrity Apprentice’ … will be back!”

