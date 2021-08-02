Arnold Schwarzenegger railed against people who refuse to wear masks: ‘Screw your freedom’

Arnold Schwarzenegger. Michael Kovac/Getty Images for for J/P HRO Gala

“Screw your freedom.”

That’s Arnold Schwarzenegger’s message to defiant Americans who believe that COVID-19 safety protocols like mask-wearing infringe on their rights as citizens.

“There is a virus here – it kills people,” the “Terminator” star railed in a video discussion with CNN’s Bianna Golodryga and retired Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman posted to YouTube Wednesday.

“And the only way we prevent it is get vaccinated, get masks, to do social distancing, washing your hands all the time, and not just to think about ‘well my freedom is being kind of disturbed here.’ No, screw your freedom,” Schwarzenegger said.

The 74-year-old former California governor continued, “Because with freedom comes obligations and responsibilities. You cannot just say ‘I have the right to X, Y, and Z.’ When you affect other people then it gets serious.”

Schwarzenegger conceded, “Yeah you have the freedom to wear no mask. But you know something? You’re a schmuck for not wearing a mask.”

The ex-bodybuilder took the opportunity to urge Americans to get vaccinated against the coronavirus as COVID-19 cases – fueled by the highly contagious Delta variant – surge across the US.