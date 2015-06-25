Arnold Schwarzenegger showed up to a fan screening for the next 'Terminator' movie and took a selfie with everyone in the theatre

Kirsten Acuna/Business Insider Arnold Schwarzenneger speaking to a fan crowd at a screening of ‘Terminator: Genisys’ in NYC Wednesday evening.

Paramount Pictures hosted an early fan screening of its next “Terminator” film, “Terminator: Genisys” Wednesday evening in New York City.

Arnold Schwarzenegger himself announced the screening on Reddit several days ago.

Wednesday evening, Schwarzenegger, the Terminator himself, showed up at the beginning of the screening to introduce the film and to tell fans how happy he was with the film.

“I’m really proud of this movie,” Schwarzenegger told the crowd. “Proud that I was part of it. Proud that I was asked to come back after 30 years of having done the first ‘Terminator’ movie. I had a lot of fun doing it even though it was hard work.”

“While you’re watching the movie, I will be doing three interviews that I still have to do, and then I will come back and then you have the Q&A that you can ask any questions that you want,” he continued.

The last part was the kicker which really amped up the crowd: “And then we gonna do some selfies!”

We caught his greeting on camera. Apologies ahead of time for the lighting. All of the lighting except a spotlight were off in the theatre.

Check it out below.

Arnold Schwarzenegger introduces “Terminator: Genisys” at Fan screening in NYC. 6/24

Posted by Kirsten Acuna on Wednesday, June 24, 2015

After the film ended, Schwarzenegger returned for a nearly half hour Q&A with the crowd.

Afterward, as promised, the Governator posed for selfies with each and every person who came to the screening.

Not a bad evening.

