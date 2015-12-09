The Governator compares using fossil fuels to investing in Blockbuster in epic speech

TriStar Schwarzenegger here to terminate climate change

The former Republican governor of California (and four-time Terminator) is doing the rounds at the climate talks in Paris with his successor, Governor Jerry Brown.

Schwarzenegger recently posted a note to his personal Facebook account where he compared using fossil fuels to making a recent investment in the ill-fated movie rental company Blockbuster (emphasis ours):

I, personally, want a plan. I don’t want to be like the last horse and buggy salesman who was holding out as cars took over the roads. I don’t want to be the last investor in Blockbuster as Netflix emerged. That’s exactly what is going to happen to fossil fuels.

He also pushed California’s track record in creating jobs in the renewable energy sector — as a backlash to those in his own party who argue that acting on climate change will cost the economy dearly:

Renewable energy is great for the economy, and you don’t have to take my word for it. California has some of the most revolutionary environmental laws in the United States, we get 40% of our power from renewables, and we are 40% more energy efficient than the rest of the country. We were an early-adopter of a clean energy future. Our economy has not suffered. In fact, our economy in California is growing faster than the U.S. economy. We lead the nation in manufacturing, agriculture, tourism, entertainment, high tech, biotech, and, of course, green tech.

As always, Schwarzenegger has no time for the haters:

Not a fan of climate change? I don’t care! We can still get along. Here are some things we can agree on. https://t.co/flhj0gk5IR

— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) December 7, 2015

And he vows to fight climate change like a Terminator:

Schwarzenegger says it is our moment to “pick up the torch & march forward relentlessly, like a terminator” #COP21 pic.twitter.com/y7WyfDUNnZ

— Jim Dalrymple II (@JimDalrympleII) December 8, 2015

You can read the rest of his note here.

