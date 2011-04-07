Arnold Schwarzenegger Set to star In Jee-woon Kim's "Last Stand"

Arnold Schwarzenegger to play a sheriff in Last Stand According to a Polish distributor who is helping finance The Good, the Bad, the Weird director Jee-woon Kim‘s next film Last Stand, Arnold Schwarzenegger has joined the upcoming action thriller as a Sheriff. It will be the first live action role for the former California Governor since leaving office at the beginning of this year.



While it has already been announced that the animated television series The Governator will be Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s first voice acting gig, Last Stand will mark the action icon’s first turn back in front of a camera in over eight years. Last Stand has been described as a mix between Gone in 60 Seconds and High Noon.

The story will follow the exploits of a drug cartel leader who blasts his way out of a courtroom, steals a car, and heads towards the Mexican border. Arnold Schwarzenegger will play a sheriff with an inexperienced staff who becomes involved with trying to stop the cartel leader from entering Mexico after the two parties inadvertently cross paths. Liam Neeson was originally set for the role, but left the project earlier in the year.

This news has not yet been confirmed by representatives of the actor. We will be sure to update you with any breaking news on this story and Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s involvement.

Last Stand comes to theatres in 2012 and stars Arnold Schwarzenegger. The film is directed by Jee-woon Kim.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.