Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Coming To TV -- And Not To Give California Bad News

Arnold Schwarzenegger, who recently let the world know he’s returning to acting, has officially made his first move — and it’s a foray into television.



The Governator’s reps are being coy about what exactly the project is — they’ll say only that Schwarzenegger is “involved in an international TV series.”

They’ll announce the rest of the details April 4, at MIPTV in Cannes.

Going the small-screen route is a surprising choice for Schwarzenegger — just about everyone, including us, was batting around possible blockbuster roles for him.

But right now, he’s likely looking for a way to gradually, subtly reintroduce himself to the viewing public. Whatever this series turns out to be, it will almost certainly have serious themes and may even be a docuseries.

Don’t worry — those action-movie roles will still materialise. You won’t have to wait years to see Schwarzenegger toting a weapon and rocking a leather jacket.

You’ll just have to sit through his attempt at world-domination television first.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.