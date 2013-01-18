Arnold Schwarzenegger Responded To A Reddit AMA With Awesome Handwritten Notes

Photo: Getty

Former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger took to Reddit Tuesday for an AMA (“Ask Me Anything”) with the site’s thousands of users.The Q&A session, which is part of Schwarzenegger’s press tour to promote “The Last Stand” out in theatres Friday, revealed that the Austrian actor is now “definitely more comfortable in English” and that his biggest film regret is passing on the movie “The Rock.”



Schwarzenegger also gave a thoughtful response on his opinions about the current state of the Republican party:

The most important thing is that we need to be a party that is inclusive and tolerant. We can be those things and be the party we always have been. We need to think about the environment – Teddy Roosevelt was a great environmentalist and people forget Reagan was the one who dealt with the ozone layer with the Montreal protocol. We also need to talk about healthcare honestly – Nixon almost passed universal healthcare. We need to have an talk about immigration and realise you can’t just deport people. We need a comprehensive answer. We also need to stay out of people’s bedrooms. The party that is for small government shouldn’t be over-reaching into people’s private lives.

Mainly, we need to be a party where people know what we are for, not just what we are against.

Despite his strong political message, the politician/actor chose to answer mostly softball questions about his Hollywood career during the AMA.

But he didn’t answer them by typing, he instead wrote handwritten responses on an iPad and then uploaded the notes as images to Reddit.

But considering his handwriting, perhaps he should have stuck to the traditional format. Some of the best question and answers are below:

Question From Pyrao: What is the best piece of advice you’ve ever recieved in your life?

Photo: Reddit: GovSchwarzenegger

Question from mistakes_were_made: Will you be making “Twins 2”?

Photo: Reddit/GovSchwarzenegger

Question from Dr_Medic345: If you had to pick your favourite line from any movie, what would it be?

Photo: Reddit: GovSchwarzenegger

And lastly, a thank you doodle:

Photo: Reddit: GovSchwarzenegger

