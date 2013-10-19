Arnold Schwarzenegger Recited Fans' Favourite Lines From His Movies On Reddit

Arnold Schwarzenegger has a new film out this weekend called “Escape Plan” with Sylvester Stallone.

It’s basically “Prison Break” but for an older generation. The movie has pretty awful reviews from critics and is expected to earn about $9 million come Monday morning.

To promote the film, Schwarzenegger took to Reddit to ask fans to send him their favourite lines from his movies.

In return, he offered to upload videos of himself reciting those lines.

The result did not disappoint.

This one’s from the new film:

Here’s the final one:

