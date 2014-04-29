How Arnold Schwarzenegger's 'Get To The Choppa!' Movie Quote Became So Popular

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 1987 sci-fi action film “Predator” is today most remembered for one amazing line: “Get to the choppa!”

You’ve probably heard the movie line before, but why are we still saying it today?

Schwarzenegger, who played Major Alan “Dutch” Schaeferd in the movie, actually said the line straight as he yells it to character “Anna” to quickly board the helicopter after the rest of his team has been killed by the Predator. B

ut with the actor’s thick European accent, it unintentionally came across as comical.

Since then, the line has become a part of our general lexicon.

According to Urban Dictionary, “Get To Da Choppa!” means “that one is saying that they must attain whatever goal it is that is set forth. ‘Getting the choppa’ is the act of succeeding in this goal and is the highest possible recognition.” The entry adds that

“It’s used when there is no need to mention where you’re going, you all already know where you’re going. So you just yell ‘GET TO DA CHOPPA!!!!'”

In the game World of Warcraft, “Get to the Choppa” became an achievement badge “which could be unlocked once the player obtains a Mechano-hog or Mekgineer’s Chopper, both motorcycles,” according to knowyourmeme.

The phrase was also featured as an unlockable title in “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2” once the player completes the “Chopper Gunner I” challenge by calling in 3 Chopper Gunner helicopters.

In April 2009, the quote was even featured in a U.S. Library of Congress report titled “Wise Guide to Helicopters.“

During a recent “Tonight Show” appearance, host Jimmy Fallon made Schwarzenegger partake in a QVC cooking show skit in which the actor had to say his infamous line over and over again.

According the the below Google Trends chart, the phrases “get to the chopper” and “get to the choppa” have only become more searched since the film’s 1987 release.

“Predator,” which was made for $US15 million, has since gone on to earn over $98 million worldwide. It even snagged an Oscar nod in 1988 for Best Visual Effects.

