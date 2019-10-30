Arnold Schwarzenegger says 'pumping iron' with Chris Pratt was 'the decision-making factor' in letting the actor marry his daughter

Ashley Collman
ABCArnold Schwarzenegger is pictured on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ on October 28.
  • Actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Monday.
  • During the appearance, Schwarzenegger talked about his new son-in-law, Chris Pratt.
  • The former bodybuilder said Pratt asked to work out with him, and that they bonded during their gym session.
  • “Pumping iron was the decision-making factor, absolutely,” Schwarzenegger said, on his decision to let Pratt join their family.
