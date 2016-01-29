Arnold Schwarzenegger's agreed to a 'Conan' reboot

Though it looks like the “Terminator” franchise has been put on hold after Paramount announced earlier this month that it’s taking a sequel to “Terminator Genisys” off its release schedule, Arnold Schwarzenegger is already thinking of another of his legendary franchises to reboot.

During a Q&A with fans in Edinburgh, Scotland, over the weekend, the actor said that a new Conan movie is in the works, which he told the audience is titled “Conan the Conqueror.”

“I’m sitting on the throne for years and years — decades, and then all of a sudden, the time comes when they want to overthrow me,” Schwarzenegger told the audience of some of the plot details. “So that story will be told and that movie will be done.”

Universal Pictures The last image in which we see Schwarzenegger as Conan, sitting on his throne.

Stating that there is “a serious drive” to make the film, he added that a script for “Conan the Conqueror” has been written and that a search for a director is underway.

Schwarzenegger had his breakout in Hollywood with the release of “Conan the Barbarian” in 1982, based on the pulp-fiction character created in 1932 by Robert E. Howard, which was later immortalised into the hulking presence of an Adonis warrior by the cover paintings of Frank Frazetta.

“Barbarian” grossed over $40 million in its domestic theatrical release (over $117 million by today’s ticket prices), and was No. 1 at the box office its opening weekend.

Schwarzenegger came back to the role two years later in “Conan the Destroyer,” the same year that “The Terminator” was released. The disappointing box office of “Destroyer” and the worldwide success of “The Terminator” led Schwarzenegger to do more modern-day action movies.

The franchise attemped a reboot in 2011, starring Jason Momoa in the lead, but that bombed, making only $48.7 million worldwide.

But at 68, can Arnold handle the physicality of a “Conan” movie? He says yes.

“When you stay in shape, you do turn back the clock,” he said. “So I feel great and the last few movies that I’ve done, I’ve done many of my own stunts. I did all the physical stuff and it didn’t wipe me out and I have plenty of energy and feel really terrific. So I am absolutely convinced that I can do the Conan movie and do the horseback riding, the sword fights, and all the fighting.”

