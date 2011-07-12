How 6 Scandalized Stars Fared In Their Box Office Comebacks

For several weeks, Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s post-gubernatorial Hollywood career took a backseat to the collapse of his marriage.
But now he’s gradually getting back into it — he just booked the lead in a Western called “Last Stand.”
The question that will haunt the film’s production company, Lionsgate, from now until its release date: do moviegoers still want to watch Schwarzenegger onscreen?
For reference, they can take a look back at the post-scandal first attempts of these Hollywood stars.
After being named as the culprits of one of Hollywood's biggest cheating scandals ever, Pitt and Jolie led 'Mr. and Mrs. Smith' to a $428 million global take.
Philippe was rumoured to be running around on Reese Witherspoon prior to their 2006 breakup. His next starrer, 'Breach,' made a tepid $33 million. (And his 2007 film 'Stop-Loss,' which co-starred his Witherspoon rebound Abbie Cornish, didn't fare much better.)
Teen idol Hudgens had a PR nightmare on her hands when nude photos of her leaked -- but the scandal didn't stop young fans from lifting the next year's 'High School Musical 3' to a $250 million gross.
The year after he cheated on Sienna Miller, Law's two films ('Breaking and Entering' and 'All the King's Men') failed to break even.
'Scream 4' came out on the heels of Arquette's personal implosion and divorce from Cox. The film, which starred both Arquette and Cox, made a respectable $74 million.
The public definitely wasn't ready to have the drunk-driving, slur-spewing Gibson back this year: his return to cinema, 'The Beaver,' grossed a measly $1.1 million.
