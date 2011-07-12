How 6 Scandalized Stars Fared In Their Box Office Comebacks

For several weeks, Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s post-gubernatorial Hollywood career took a backseat to the collapse of his marriage.



But now he’s gradually getting back into it — he just booked the lead in a Western called “Last Stand.”

The question that will haunt the film’s production company, Lionsgate, from now until its release date: do moviegoers still want to watch Schwarzenegger onscreen?

For reference, they can take a look back at the post-scandal first attempts of these Hollywood stars.

