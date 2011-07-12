How 6 Scandalized Stars Fared In Their Box Office Comebacks

Megan Angelo
For several weeks, Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s post-gubernatorial Hollywood career took a backseat to the collapse of his marriage.

But now he’s gradually getting back into it — he just booked the lead in a Western called “Last Stand.”

The question that will haunt the film’s production company, Lionsgate, from now until its release date: do moviegoers still want to watch Schwarzenegger onscreen?

For reference, they can take a look back at the post-scandal first attempts of these Hollywood stars.

ACCEPTED: Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

After being named as the culprits of one of Hollywood's biggest cheating scandals ever, Pitt and Jolie led 'Mr. and Mrs. Smith' to a $428 million global take.

REJECTED: Ryan Philippe.

Philippe was rumoured to be running around on Reese Witherspoon prior to their 2006 breakup. His next starrer, 'Breach,' made a tepid $33 million. (And his 2007 film 'Stop-Loss,' which co-starred his Witherspoon rebound Abbie Cornish, didn't fare much better.)

ACCEPTED: Vanessa Hudgens.

Teen idol Hudgens had a PR nightmare on her hands when nude photos of her leaked -- but the scandal didn't stop young fans from lifting the next year's 'High School Musical 3' to a $250 million gross.

REJECTED: Jude Law.

The year after he cheated on Sienna Miller, Law's two films ('Breaking and Entering' and 'All the King's Men') failed to break even.

ACCEPTED: David Arquette.

'Scream 4' came out on the heels of Arquette's personal implosion and divorce from Cox. The film, which starred both Arquette and Cox, made a respectable $74 million.

REJECTED: Mel Gibson.

The public definitely wasn't ready to have the drunk-driving, slur-spewing Gibson back this year: his return to cinema, 'The Beaver,' grossed a measly $1.1 million.

