Ahnold Is Back! Schwarzenegger Says He's Ready For His Close-Up, Here Are 6 Films America Wants To See Him In

Our muscled big-screen treasure has returned to us. Arnold Schwarzenegger is officially back in the acting game — his agents are fielding offers right now.



We can only imagine what’s pouring in. Now it’s up to Schwarzenegger and his team to sort through a sea of offers — “Entourage” appearances, perhaps a Fox drama with a one-word title like “Bones” or “House” or “Fringe” — and pick the right roles.

It’s not easy — a gem like “Junior” doesn’t come along every day. But we’re here to help Team Arnold — with a list of pitch-perfect projects that should be on their desks right now.

This just makes good sense. Schwarzenegger had a cameo in the smash-hit original, and producers would probably love to promise moviegoers more from him in the sequel. That is, if he's not intimidated by Terry Crews' outrageous pecs (pictured here visiting the New York Stock Exchange). Remember this superhero movie starring Ben Affleck? Just as producers are currently doing with 'Superman,' the 'Daredevil' franchise is getting a re-boot -- and who better than Schwarzenegger to step into the red latex suit? After all, he's got one of the most recognisable jaws in the world. Sound it out: Ro-bo-poc-a-lypse. Spielberg was hot on the trail of this android-revolution novel before the author (Daniel H. Wilson) even finished it. Everyone will be expecting Schwarzenegger to revisit the 'Terminator' franchise, but this would be a fresher move. 'Wild Hogs' was a wild success because audiences like seeing certain types of actors make buffoons of themselves. Schwarzenegger, with his action-flick frame and goofy affect, is definitely one of those types. Disney's project 'Daddy-O' has this tagline: 'Four middle-aged dads get a second chance at their rock and roll dream.' Fantastic fit -- especially since much of the comedy could come from Schwarzenegger wrestling with a guitar. Ferrell/Galifianakis Election Comedy It doesn't have a title yet, but a comedy in which Will Ferrell and Zach Galifianakis face off in a presidential election can't miss. Schwarzenegger would make a fun addition in a wink-and-a-nod lowly role -- like an intern, or a crazy, third-party candidate who doesn't stand a chance. But if he's actually haunted by unrequited political dreams, he should sign on to... It was announced last year that 'Independence Day' will get not one but two sequels -- let's get this show on the road. Assuming that Bill Pullman's character didn't find a way to extend presidential term limits, we need a new commander-in-chief. And maybe he should do a spread in Vogue, like Lady G. Click here to see Lady Gaga's highly-anticipated Vogue photos >>

