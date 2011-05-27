Before Departing For the Hamptons Via Helicopter, You'll Have To Endure This Arnold Schwarzenegger Watch Ad (VIDEO)

Photo: schumachergirl1956 via Flickr

The private helicopter service that will shuttle thousands of Manhattanites to the Hamptons this summer has an awkward problems on its hands.The watchmaker Audemars Piguet purchased ad space on its waiting-area TV screens — and is filling it with a two-minute ad for a watch it named after Arnold Schwarzenegger.



Maria Shriver is featured in the ad, too — basically, it’s a relic from happy times gone bad.

And it’s guaranteed to make chopper passengers shift uncomfortably in the lobby.

The full ad is below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Royal Oak Offshore Arnold Schwarzenegger The Legacy Chronograph from Audemars Piguet on Vimeo.

