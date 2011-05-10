A Look Back At The Schwarzenegger-Shriver Marriage -- And At What's Next For Both Of Them

The 25-year marriage of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver was a rare union of political power and Hollywood stardom.



Thanks to Schwarzenegger’s transition from the governor’s office back into entertainment, we’re better informed than usual on his future plans:

He’s got a dark drama as well as the much-heralded “Governator” animated series in the works.

As for Shriver: lately, most of her time has been devoted to fundraising for Alzheimer’s research, and she’ll likely continue down that path.

But before looking into the future, a look back.

