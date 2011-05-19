Here Are 10 Powerful People Who Had A Love Child Without Totally Imploding

The public is still reeling from the revelation that Arnold Schwarzenegger has a 10-year-old love child.
But soon, the more analytical questions will come into play: What does this mean for his career going forward, especially since he’s got a bunch of film and TV projects lined up?
The likely answer is: once this all dies down, Schwarzenegger will be just fine.
And he’ll join the ranks of these political, business and celebrity bigwigs who took a love-child-lickin’ and kept on kickin.’
Hey, remember that time late Senate stalwart Strom Thurmond had a baby with a teenage African-American maid? It was in 1925. And since it wasn't revealed til after his death, he completely got away with it.
Jesse Jackson admitted to an affair that produced a baby girl in 2001, shed some tears, and swiftly got back to the business of being Jesse Jackson.
After Colombian politician Clara Rojas was taken prisoner by guerrillas in 2006, she had a baby with one of them. But she's still a player on the political scene, managing campaigns and lecturing at universities.
In 2009, the business world was shocked by the revelation that Richard Parsons had fathered a child with a model and philanthropist MacDella Cooper. And as of today, he's managing private equity relationships for Deloitte.
In 2010, news broke that South African president Jacob Zuma's had fathered a baby with the daughter of a World Cup official. Luckily, the fact that he'd made affairs a lifelong hobby kept him from permanent personal damage.
Former budget director Peter Orzag's love child -- with Greek heiress Claire Milonas -- was born shortly before he became engaged in 2010. He got to marry ABC News correspondent Bianna Golodryga shortly afterwards.
Estee Lauder CEO William Lauder fathered a child with Manhattan socialite Taylor Stein; the child's existence was revealed in 2007. But he's still holding strong atop the company.
Jackson clan patriarch Joe Jackson fathered an out-of-wedlock daughter who was born the day after Michael Jackson's 16th birthday. Jackson incorporated the girl into the family as a half-sister and convinced Katharine Jackson not to divorce him.
On second thought, there's no good way to spin this one -- John Edwards totally imploded. Maybe he can get a walk-on role in one of Arnold's movies.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.