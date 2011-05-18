The Mother Of Arnold Schwarzenegger's Love Child Is Named Mildred Baena

Photo: schumachergirl1956 via Flickr

The identity of the mother of Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s love child is out.Her name is Mildred Baena, and she was a housekeeper in the Schwarzenegger-Shriver household for 20 years.



Baena, 50, retired in January — and a source says the child is a boy.

The reveal comes from Radar Online and Star Magazine, who teamed up on the investigation.

