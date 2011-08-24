Arnold Schwarzenegger Plans For His Hollywood Comeback

Photo: AP via kpic.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger is ready to be a movie star again.The former Californian Governor has plans to star in “Last Stand,” which will film in Belen, New Mexico beginning in October.



According to The Daily Edge, the movie is a “a modern day Western and centres on a group of convicts making their way to the Mexican border after escaping from a prison in Las Vegas.”

So there’s that.

