Arnold Schwarzenegger posted the 'greatest Snapchat of all time'

Arnold Schwarzenegger is killing it on Snapchat.

The Hollywood actor and former governor of California posted a Snapchat, dubbed “the single greatest Snapchat of all time”.

In the 8-second long video, Schwarzenegger can be seen standing on a rooftop in Los Angeles as he turns the camera towards a helicopter in the background before delivering an epic one-liner from the 1987 science fiction film Predator:

“Get to the chopper!”

Fans have since taken to Twitter with some calling his Snapchat a “blessing” and “the most hilarious thing on the planet”.

Schwarzenegger has also joined in the conversation saying “there’s more where that came from” at his Snapchat username: ArnoldSchnitzel.

Arnold Schwarzenegger snapchat is a blessing pic.twitter.com/nmRXyKtFoU — LeahMcCarthy.† (@Leah__McCarthy) February 13, 2016

I'm going to download Snapchat for Arnold Schwarzenegger — Chino Miranda (@chinowzki) February 13, 2016

Just watched @Schwarzenegger say "get to the chopper" on @snapchat. The future is great. — Mattyfresh (@Mattywhee) February 11, 2016

Arnold Schwarzenegger's snapchat is gold — Mayo (@codymayo6) February 13, 2016

Arnold Shawrzeneggar has a snap chat and it's the most hilarious thing on the planet. Life is complete. — Shaun Gilsenan (@Shaun67uh) February 13, 2016

