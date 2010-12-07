Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Going To Announce A Fiscal State Of Emergency In California Today

Photo: schumachergirl1956 via Flickr

He’s just a lame duck, but that doesn’t mean his state isn’t facing an imminent fiscal crisis.So Arnold is forced to act.



LA Times:

Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger is scheduled to welcome the new Legislature on Monday by declaring a fiscal emergency and ordering it into a special session.

The new crop of lawmakers is scheduled to be sworn in at noon Monday, and Schwarzenegger has called a 1 p.m. news conference to lay out his plans to close a gap of almost $6 billion in the current fiscal year, which ends June 30.

Read the whole thing >

(Via Mike Riggs)

