Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Going To Announce A Fiscal State Of Emergency In California Today

Photo: schumachergirl1956 via Flickr
He’s just a lame duck, but that doesn’t mean his state isn’t facing an imminent fiscal crisis.So Arnold is forced to act.
Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger is scheduled to welcome the new Legislature on Monday by declaring a fiscal emergency and ordering it into a special session.
The new crop of lawmakers is scheduled to be sworn in at noon Monday, and Schwarzenegger has called a 1 p.m. news conference to lay out his plans to close a gap of almost $6 billion in the current fiscal year, which ends June 30.
