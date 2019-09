Former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was spotted sporting a ‘I Survived Maria’ t-shirt while biking over the weekend.



TMZ reports it’s not quite as bad as it looks.

The t-shirt was apparently a gift from his staff at a farewell party last November…and designed by Maria Shriver‘s staff as a joke.

But geez…timing.

