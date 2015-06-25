Arnold Schwarzenegger: The majority of people in Hollywood said I'd never make it as an actor

Arnold Schwarzenegger is one of the biggest action stars of the ’80s and ’90s known for roles including “Conan” and “Terminator.”

So it’s hard to believe anyone could tell him he would have never made it in Hollywood, but Schwarzenegger says that’s exactly what happened to him.

During a Q&A with the actor after a screening of “Terminator: Genisys,” a fan asked Schwarzenegger about his legacy and what it’s like to be an icon of the ’80s and ’90s to so many.

Though at first the actor joked that “it feels great being me,” Schwarzenegger then expressed how thankful and lucky he has been to have his career, one he says Hollywood continuously told him would never happen.

I have to say that I’m very fortunate that I’ve had this extraordinary career. Not only in acting and in show business but also in bodybuilding … That I was able to bridge over to acting even though the majority of people in Hollywood said it would never happen because of my accent because of my body being overly developed, and because of my name — that wouldn’t be able to pronounce. All those kinds of excuses. So, I did not listen to the naysayers and was just going after my vision. I was very happy it then worked out.

Schwarzenegger said he received similar feedback when he ran for office in California in 2003.

“When I wanted to be a public servant and serve the people of California, I also was able to do that even though everyone said it would never happen, and I didn’t have the experience, and why would the people elect me? I didn’t listen to the naysayers then either, and it happened.

“All of this, brought me great joy and great happiness, but it wouldn’t have happened if I wouldn’t have come to the greatest country in the world — America,” he added.

“Terminator: Genisys” is in theatres July 1.

