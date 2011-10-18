Arnold Schwarzenegger's Ferrari 360 Spider Is For Sale On eBay

Photo: eBay

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s 2002 Ferrari 360 is currently for sale on eBay (via CarBuzz).The silver sports car was put up for auction by Maserati of Sacramento, which is touting the car as “celebrity owned” and “lots of clutch left.”



Bidding closes in 15 days but Governator fans can buy it now for $92,450.

