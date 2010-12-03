Schwarzenegger Offers Plan To Close The New California Deficit -- But Democrats Won't Listen

Just when Arnold Schwarzenegger was making progress slashing the budget and sticking it to the unions, he’s getting called back to the dugout.



Democrats are ignoring his special budget session to close the $6 billion budget gap for this fiscal year, according to Sacramento Bee. They’d rather wait for Jerry Brown’s softer touch:

Democrats expect more palatable solutions from Brown, especially since Schwarzenegger spokesman Aaron McLear has promised “ugly cuts” and no new taxes in Schwarzenegger’s stopgap December proposal.

In his December plan, Schwarzenegger is likely to revisit cuts in health care, social services and prisons that lawmakers rejected this summer.

The $6 billion current-year gap opened after the budget passed in October drastically overestimated revenue. That’s in addition to the $19.3 billion gap in next year’s budget.

Bondholders won’t like to hear that Democrats are waiting for a budget fix that doesn’t involve ugly cuts or new taxes.

See why California is the next Greece >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.