Arnold Schwarzenegger And Maria Shriver Are Splitting Up

Photo: schumachergirl1956 via Flickr

Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger is separating from longtime wife Maria Shriver.The couple released a statement, which said: “After a great deal of thought, reflection, discussion, and prayer, we came to this decision together. At this time, we are living apart, while we work on the future of our relationship.”



The couple has been married for 25 years, according to EW.

rumours about Schwarzenegger’s future have been swirling. There’s even been chatter about him running for the EU Presidency.

