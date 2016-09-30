20 of Arnold Palmer's greatest quotes

Arnold Palmer was one of the most likable athletes in sports history.

One of the reasons he was so popular was that he always had something funny, insightful, or endearing to say.

We collected some of his best quotes.

Arnold Palmer was known as “The King,” and won 92 tournaments in his career, including seven major championships.

He was also one of the most likable characters on the PGA Tour, producing a number of memorable quotes.

From his autograph, to children, and the most important aspects of the game of golf, Palmer always had a quip ready.

Here are some of his most famous quotes.

“What other people may find in poetry, I find in the flight of a good drive.”

SOURCE: ESPN

“One thing I’ve learned over time is, if you hit a golf ball into water, it won’t float.”

Pete Fontaine/Getty Images

SOURCE: ESPN

“I have a tip that can take five strokes off anyone’s game. It’s called an eraser.”

David Cannon/Getty Images

SOURCE: ESPN

“I’ll have a Mr. Palmer.” (how Palmer ordered an Arnold Palmer drink, followed by a wink)

SOURCE: NJ.com

“I’ve always made a total effort, even when the odds seemed entirely against me. I never quit trying; I never felt that I didn’t have a chance to win.”

SOURCE: The UK Metro

“If you’re in trouble, 80 per cent of the time there’s a way out.”

Craig Jones/Allsport

SOURCE: ESPN

“I began my day as I always do, by exercising and then downing a quart of water as my grandmother used to do in order to get the plumbing properly functioning.”

SOURCE: “A Golfer’s Life”

“I’m not much for sitting around and thinking about the past or talking about the past. What does that accomplish? If I can give young people something to think about, like the future, that’s a better use of my time.”

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

SOURCE: The UK Metro

“Golf is deceptively simple and endlessly complicated; it satisfies the soul and frustrates the intellect. It is at the same time rewarding and maddening – and it is without a doubt the greatest game mankind has ever invented.”

Marc Serota/Getty Images for the World Golf Hall of Fame

“The most rewarding things you do in life are often the ones that look like they cannot be done.”

SOURCE: ArnoldPalmer.com

“Golf is a game of inches. The most important are the six inches between your ears.”

SOURCE: The UK Metro

“Jack (Nicklaus) navigates more by brain. I go more by heart. Intellect versus instinct. Jack versus Arnie.”

SOURCE: “A Golfer’s Life”

“Concentration comes out of a combination of confidence and hunger.”

Scott Halleran/Getty Images

SOURCE: Goodreads

“‘Should have’ and ‘did’ may be neighbours, but they don’t always get along.”

SOURCE: “A Golfer’s Life”

“Life’s battles don’t always go to the strongest man; But sooner or later the man who wins, is the man who thinks he can.”

David Cannon/Getty Images

SOURCE: Goodreads

“Making a positive change in the life of a child is one of the most significant things you can do.”

SOURCE: ArnoldPalmer.com

“The Road To Success Is Always Under Construction.”

Pete Fontaine/Getty Images

SOURCE: ArnoldPalmer.com

“What’s the point of signing something if the person can’t read it or later can’t even remember who it was” (on why he took so much pride in his autograph being legible).

Chris McGrath/Getty Images

SOURCE: ArnoldPalmer.com

“I’ve learned the great value of diplomacy and seeking an honorable peace. But part of that wisdom is knowing when to fight and another part is knowing when to fight even harder.”

SOURCE: “A Golfer’s Life”

“When you play by the rules, defy mental demons, overcome every challenge, and enjoy a walk in the country at the same time—that’s being alive.”

SOURCE: Goodreads

