Only 6 golfers won more men's golf majors than Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer died on Sunday at the age of 87.

The golfing legend won 92 tournaments in his career, including 62 on the PGA Tour, 18 overseas, and 12 on the senior tour. Palmer also won seven major championships.

Below is a look at where Palmer ranks all-time on the list of most men’s golf majors won.

