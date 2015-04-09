Arnold Palmer, at age 85, brilliantly talked trash on a player who hit a terrible tee shot at the Masters par 3 contest

Cork Gaines
Arnold PalmerESPN

Ben Crenshaw filled in for the injured Arnold Palmer as part of the legends trio along with Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player during the Masters’ annual Par 3 contest, and things got off to a hilarious start.

Teeing off from the first hole, Crenshaw’s first shot ended up way, way short of the green.

Ben CrenshawPlay GIFESPN

After a few quiet moments, Palmer, who is recovering from a shoulder injury and sitting just behind the tee box, broke the awkward silence by yelling, “Nice shot, Ben!”

It was perfect (turn up the audio):


Palmer was having a blast:

Arnold palmer laughingESPN

