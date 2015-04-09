Arnold Palmer, at age 85, brilliantly talked trash on a player who hit a terrible tee shot at the Masters par 3 contest

Ben Crenshaw filled in for the injured Arnold Palmer as part of the legends trio along with Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player during the Masters’ annual Par 3 contest, and things got off to a hilarious start.
Teeing off from the first hole, Crenshaw’s first shot ended up way, way short of the green.
After a few quiet moments, Palmer, who is recovering from a shoulder injury and sitting just behind the tee box, broke the awkward silence by yelling, “Nice shot, Ben!”
It was perfect (turn up the audio):
Palmer was having a blast:
NOW WATCH: This video will change the way you watch the WWE
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.