Cars.com Unveils Bizarre Two-Headed Super Bowl Ad; Arnold Taps New Talent Chief—Here's Today's Ad Brief

Cars.com leaks an odd two headed Super Bowl commercial (above).

McKinney has been named the new creative agency of record for Mizuno USA

Martin Aamund is the new U.S. representation for the London-based production company Epoch Films.

Advertising newbie Patti Clifford has been hired by Arnold as its global chief talent officer.

CEO Kristi VandenBosch has left Publicis & Hal Riney/Publicis Modem.

Mother begins to tease its new JCPenney ad campaign.

