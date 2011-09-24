French Millionaire To Marry His Controversial 20-Year-Old Girlfriend

According to an interview with Le Monde, Arnaud Lagardère, one of France’s richest men, is set to marry his controversial 20-year-old girlfriend.



Lagardère, a managing partner of Groupe Lagardère, a French media conglomerate, is one of France’s richest men. As a key Sarkozy ally, he is expected to become head of the European aerospace and defence group EADS next year.

He is now set to marry Jade Foret, who is 30 years younger than him (and also a good foot or so taller).

The pair have shocked France with their very public love affair. Recently Foret put a photo on her blog that appears to show matching tattoos from the couple that they had done to celebrate their five-month anniversary (they’ve only been dating since January 14).

And of course there’s the video of the sexy photo shoot shot for Belgian magazine Le Soir. To his credit, Lagardère admits the video is “ridiculous” in the Le Monde interview.

Here’s that video again:

