Here's The Video Of The French Millionaire And His Supermodel Girlfriend That Everyone In Paris Is Talking About

Arnaud Lagardère is one of France’s wealthiest men, a managing partner of Groupe Lagardère, a French media conglomerate.



However, according to the Times (paywall required), a raunchy photoshoot with his new girlfriend has his business partners up in arms.

Lagardère, 50, appears in the photos with Jade Foret, his 20-year-old supermodel girlfriend. The photos are due to appear in Le Soir, a Belgian weekly magazine, but now the age and height differences have left many in the French business world scratching their heads.

“I can’t believe that his communications advisers let this come out,” a public relations consultant told The Times. “He looks like he’s completely lost it.”

WATCH VIDEO OF THE PHOTO SHOOT BELOW:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.