It's Official, The Army Has Declared War On Kittens

Following the death of Spc. Kevin R. Shumaker, 24, from rabies in early September the Army has instituted a campaign forbidding contact with domestic animals.



Officials believe Shumaker contracted the disease when he broke up a dog fight in Afghanistan. Though rabies is curable when treated immediately, the Specialist developed symptoms before getting the drugs he needed and by that point it was too late.

While the Army conducts an investigation into the death, its Public Health Command started a rabies awareness campaign and uploaded several posters to their website. The following two pretty much sum it up.

Photo: USAPHC

Photo: USAPHC

