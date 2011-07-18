The Army Is Giving iPhones To Soldiers To Use In The Battlefield

Photo: defenceimagesviaFlickr

The Army is wrapping up a series of field tests equipping soldiers with smartphones.Soldiers have been testing Android, iPhones, and Windows Phones running applications that help them easily send text message updates, figure out their position, and file reports on the go.



An Army spokesperson tells CNN that soldiers could start using smartphones on the battlefield before the end of the year.

So far, soldiers seem to prefer iPhones and Android-based phones.

